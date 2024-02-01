Penalty imposed on PIO

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on PIO and RWD EE of Laying Yangte in Kurung Kumey district, Rambao Zimik, for “gross violation of the provisions of the RTI Act, 2005” and non-compliance with the directions of the commission on APIC Case No 518/2023, filed by one Tongyang Mema Bengia.

The PIO has been directed to deposit the penalty amount in favour of the APIC registrar through a treasury challan before 26 February.

He has also been directed to pay a compensation of Rs 20,000 to the appellant for the monetary losses incurred on to and fro journey due to the delay in furnishing of information.

The commission cautioned that “non-compliance with the directions may invite disciplinary action under Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act, 2005.”