Only BJP can fulfill people’s aspirations: Tedir

YACHULI, 31 Jan: Education Minister Taba Tedir on Wednesday said that the BJP is the only party that can fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state.

Highlighting the initiatives and achievements made in the course of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and seven years of the Pema Khandu government in the state, he said that “the party should carry forward all the developmental activities at the grassroots level.”

Addressing party leaders and workers at a coordination meeting of the Yachuli BJP mandal, the BLC and the Shakti Kendra here in Lower Subansiri district, Tedir, who is also the local MLA, said, “Since 2019 to date, I have worked with full dedication and sincerity towards Yachuli constituency.”

Highlighting the developmental activities initiated under his leadership, especially in road communication, infrastructure, health, and education, in the area, he said that “there are no liabilities pending against any project during my tenure.”

Tedir said that he would work for all-round development

of Yachuli constituency, and urged the BJP karyakartas to “work hard for the victory of the party in the forthcoming election.”

Earlier, state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak said that “BJP is one of the largest political parties in the world, having more than 18 crore membership in the country.”

He commended Tedir for his initiatives for the development of the area, and urged the karyakartas to work hard to strengthen the party’s activities at the grassroots level.

Among others, district BJP president Likha Togu also spoke.