Educators’ conclave on NEP

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) and Guwahati-based Assam Downtown University (ADU) jointly organised a ‘Northeast educators’ conclave’ on the National Education Policy (NEP) and its implementation at DNGC here on Wednesday.

“The conclave was aimed at bringing together notable educators of Arunachal Pradesh for a thought-provoking conversation about NEP-2020, the contemporary educational system, its implementation, and its obstacles,” an official release stated.

Among others, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, Jollang-based Don Bosco College principal Fr Jose George, and ADU professor Dr Rajiv Sharma addressed the conclave.