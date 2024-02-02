Speaker mourns retired teacher’s demise

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona has expressed profound grief over the demise of Lera Sharjo, a respected figure in the Memba community of Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district and a distinguished retired teacher.

Sharjo passed away on Tuesday in Guwahati (Assam) at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

“Born in 1938 in Mechukha village, late Lera Sharjo made history as the first teacher from the Memba community, dedicating his entire life to the noble cause of education. His impactful journey culminated with his retirement in 2007, marking the end of an era in the educational landscape of the state,” Sona said.

“His commitment and passion for shaping young minds will be eternally remembered by the community and beyond,” he said, and expressed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

“May his soul find eternal peace, and may his exemplary life continue to inspire the generations to come,” he added. (Speaker’s PR Cell)