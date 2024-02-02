Guv extends Donggin greetings

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Donggin festival of the Adi community, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in peace and prosperity for all.

“I trust that this festival, coming down from ages and handed down from generation to generation, will continue to propagate the rich emotional, cultural and social traditions of the Adi community,” he said.

“May this festivity herald happiness, prosperity, bumper harvest and good sense of fraternity in the society,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)