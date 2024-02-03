2025-’26 Fulbright-Nehru fellowship announced

NEW DELHI, 2 Feb: The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) announced the opening of its annual competition for the Fulbright-Nehru and other Fulbright fellowships.

Funded by the US state department and India’s external affairs ministry, such exchanges have helped bring the people of India and the United States closer together through opportunities that enrich fellows’ academic, research, teaching, and professional capacities.

Alumni of such exchange and scholarship programmes have demonstrated strong leadership in their academic disciplines and professions. Outstanding Indian students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

“The Fulbright-Nehru scholarship has significantly transformed both my personal and professional life. This prestigious opportunity broadened my perspective from a regional focus to an international level, providing ample networking and knowledge-sharing avenues. Today, I proudly serve as the president of the Asia Pacific Public Health Network at Bloomberg School, a position I attribute to the profound impact Fulbright has had on my life and professional journey,” said Naveen Anaswara, a 2023-’24 Fulbright-Nehru master’s fellow at Johns Hopkins University.

“The Fulbright-Nehru doctoral research fellowship significantly transformed my academic and personal journey. On the professional side, it opened doors to diverse research skills, perspectives, and valuable collaborative opportunities. Personally, the fellowship provided a unique space to delve into self-discovery, allowing me to reflect on my identity and values. This immersive experience left a profound and lasting impact on my overall personality and wellbeing,” said Sana Imtiazbhai Jindani, a 2023 Fulbright-Nehru doctoral research fellow at the University of California, Davis.

“My Fulbright journey at the University of Washington, Seattle, has been truly transformative. The time spent here has not only refined my research questions but has also profoundly influenced the way I approach finding answers. Interacting with distinguished experts in climate change and freshwater ecology has been a pivotal experience, marking a significant milestone in my academic and professional growth,” Aashna Sharma, a 2023-’24 Fulbright-Kalam climate fellow for oostdoctoral research at the University of Washington, Seattle, said.

Over the past 78 years, the US government’s worldwide Fulbright programme has forged lasting connections, countered misunderstandings, and helped people and nations work together towards common goals.

The USIEF is now accepting applications from Indian citizens for the 2025-’26 academic year. For more details, visit www.usief.org.in. Applicants may also send any queries to ip@usief.org.in or write to the United States-India Educational Foundation office in Kolkata: usiefkolkata@usief.org.in.