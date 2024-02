Over 1,600 people benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar camp at the Govt Middle School in Lekhi on Friday. The camp was inaugurated by MLA Techi Kaso, in the presence of ZPMs Taro Tagia and Tok Tama, and SDO Datum Gadi. ICR DC Talo Potom also visited the camp and interacted with the beneficiaries. (DIPRO)