ADC calls for free & fair election

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 2 Feb: Bomdila ADC Hage Tarung sought cooperation from all political parties to ensure free and fair elections in West Kameng district.

On Friday, a meeting was held with representatives of political parties and media agencies at the district election office here, in connection with the forthcoming general election.

The ADC informed that “vulnerable, sensitive and hypersensitive polling booths are being identified by the district administration, along with the SP.”

Tarung also urged mediapersons to not spread fake news.