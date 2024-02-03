Donggin festival celebrated with religious fervour

AALO, 2 Feb: The Adi Bori community of West Siang district celebrated Donggin festival with traditional gaiety and religious fervour at Gumin Kinn here on Friday.

Attending the celebration, aspiring MLA candidate from Rumgong, Taja Bonung urged the indigenous community to preserve and promote its rich cultural tradition.

Shi-Yomi district ABK president Akar Hango commended the Adi community “for the display of oneness and unity,” and emphasised on the importance of “preserving rich culture and passing it on to the next generation.”

Ex-MLA Doi Ado also spoke on the importance of preserving dialects, traditions and cultures.

Donggin Celebration Committee president Tabin Yangi and social activist Jarjum Ete also spoke.

Various games and sports activities were also organised as part of the celebration. The other attractions of the celebration were “colony-wise colourful cultural competitions and lively performances by ‘dune’ party,” the DIPRO informed in a release.