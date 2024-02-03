World Wetlands Day observed

ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: Members of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and village panchayats, along with school students and others participated in an ‘awareness-cum-cleanliness drive’ organised at Ganga Lake (Gekar Sinyik) here on Friday to mark the World Wetlands Day.

On the occasion, CCF (Conservation) Samuel Changkija stressed on “the crucial need for sustainable management to protect wetlands’ biodiversity and ecosystem services.”

“These sensitive ecosystems support diverse flora and fauna, necessitating collective efforts and awareness for conservation. Understanding their ecosystems is vital for preserving their invaluable services to humanity and the environment. We must cherish and protect pristine water bodies near our city as tourist attractions and valuable ecosystems,” he said.

Mayor Tamme Phassang in his address emphasised the need for collective action in preserving wetlands, and underscored “the role of local communities in safeguarding these vital ecosystems.”

Environment Director Dohu Robin emphasised on “adopting a sustainable lifestyle, including reducing single-use plastic and conserving water and energy.”

State Climate Change Cell (SCCC) scientist Dr Laxmi Linggi also spoke.

The day was observed also by the Botanical Survey of India’s (BSI) Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre (APRC) in Itanagar by carrying out various activities among school students.

Officials and scientists of BSI-APRC visited two schools in Itanagar – Zion Kids School and Bunny’s Fantasy World School – where BSI-APRC Head Dr VK Rawat administered the ‘Wetland Mitra Pledge’ to the students.

A drawing competition was organised at the schools to mark the occasion.