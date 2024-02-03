Lohit Premier League underway

Correspondent

TEZU, 2 Feb: The first season of the Lohit Premier League, a football tournament being organised by the 4th Madras Regiment here, in collaboration with the Lohit district administration, began on Thursday at Jubilee Stadium here.

The tournament is themed ‘Say no to drugs’.

Thirty-two teams from Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Anjaw and the home district are participating in the tournament, the final of which will be played on 15 February.

Among others, 4th Madras Regiment Colonel Sandeep Gurung, public leader Yalum Ama, and Lohit DSO BC Das attended the opening ceremony.