Involve NGOs for welfare of street animals: AWBI member

ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) member Ram Raghuvanshi on Friday stressed the need to “involve NGOs to work for the welfare of street animals.”

Addressing a meeting on ‘Animal birth control programme or legal or illegal slaughterhouse inspection’ at the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC office here, Raghuvanshi also emphasised the need to generate awareness regarding animal birth control.

Raghuvanshi, who is on a visit to inspect the abattoir constructed by the IMC, urged the administration to “start a campaign for street dog-free Itanagar.”

He assured to “guide, assist and help the state machineries in the field of animal birth control and setting up and regulating slaughterhouses in the state.”

He asked the AH&V department to properly utilise the ambulances available with the department for the welfare of the animals. He also enquired about the existence of cowsheds.

ICR DC Talo Potom informed that “a committee has been constituted, which is working to find out the exact number of street animals to further help in providing them with shelter.”

IMC Joint Commissioner Datum Gadi informed Raghuvanshi about the cattle pound in Banderdewa.

“Also, stray animal drives are carried out from time to time by the IMC and the district administration, after which the animals are auctioned off or provided shelter at the cattle pound in Banderdewa,” he informed.

Gadi also provided information regarding the status of the IMC-constructed abattoir. (DIPRO)