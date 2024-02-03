State Arm Wrestling C’ship: Team West Siang emerges champion

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Feb: Team West Siang district with 187 points emerged champion in the Open State Level Arm Wrestling Championship-2024 here, while Leparada (175 points) and East Siang (158 points) won the second and the third position, respectively.

Moli Ngomdir (90 kgs) and Mousami Pakam (80 kgs), both from West Siang, won the ‘Champion of Champions’ titles in the men’s and the women’s category, respectively.

A total of 263 arm-wrestlers from all over the state participated in the event.

The championship, which was organised by the All Arunachal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association on 30 and 31 January, also served as the trial selection to select the state’s team for the National Arm Wrestling Championship.

The inaugural programme was attended by, among others, Basar MLA Gokar Basar and Arunachal Olympic Association vice president Toko Teki.