Hoju Kuhwa festival celebrated

DADAM, 2 Feb: The 31st Hoju Kuhwa festival of Dadam jaa (villages in Dadam circle) was celebrated in a low-key manner this year in view of the recent assassination of former MLA Yumsen Matey.

The festival was celebrated by performing the rituals and customary activities at the general ground here in Tirap district on Friday.

The programme started with Rangtam rituals at Chaam, performed by Nyewang Hakhun, and was followed by hoisting of the Hoju flag by the paramount chief of Dadam.

Dadam village chief Wango Lowang appealed to all to stay united and preserve their culture and traditions for posterity.

The mythology of Hoju Kuhwa was elucidated by Hoju Kuhwa Celebration Committee president Wangthian Hakhun. He said that “Hoju Kuhwa, unlike a harvesting festival, is celebrated during the lean season to showcase the courage and abilities of the forefathers of the Dadam area.”

The brief programme was attended by, among others, the chiefs and GBs of Dadam area, youths, women leaders, and teachers of GSS Dadam. (DIPRO)