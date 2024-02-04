Ethnographic field work at Borduria village concludes

BORDURIA, 3 Feb: Eighteen days ethnographic field work conducted by the anthropology department of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here in Tirap district concluded on Saturday. It was conducted as a part of the academic curriculum.

During the field study, a team of 31 MA anthropology 2nd semester students was led by assistant professors Dr. Md. Asghar and Dr. Dibyajyoti Das of anthropology department, RGU.

The anthropological team had studied various aspects of the village and the community like, demographic profile of the village, customary law, folklore, traditional political system, family, marriage, kinship, rituals, festival, taboos, status of women, market, economy etc.

The students and faculties of the RGU anthropology department also hosted a one day outreach program at the government higher secondary school, Borduria on 29 January.

The programme included career counseling, drawing and quiz competitions, screening of documentary movie and distribution of prizes by school principal in-charge Masum Akhar.

A plantation drive and distribution of various study materials to the students of government higher secondary school and government primary school, Borduria were other activities of the program.

Earlier, on 23 January, Borduria village chief and Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong held a meeting with the visiting team at his residence and encouraged the students to take up research on various important issues of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh in general and Nocte community in particular. He also gave various important inputs regarding Borduria village, which helped the students gather more information regarding their research topics. He also stressed the importance of anthropology as a discipline particularly, in a state like Arunachal Pradesh.