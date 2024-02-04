CM releases booklet on Idu Mishmi research guideline

Correspondent

ROING, 3 Feb: A book titled ‘The Idu Mishmi Code of Research Ethics (IMCRE)’ was released on the occasion of Central Reh festival celebration, by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday last.

Edited and authored by Dr. Tilu Linggi, the book has been published by the Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS), the apex body of the Idu Mishmi community.

The IMCRE is an indigenous community’s research manual guideline in the form of a booklet for all researchers intending to do research in Mishmi Hills. It was finalised after more than five years after wide community consultations keeping in view various concerns of the Idu Mishmis.

The community could be the first in the state to have its own community research guidelines.

“The purpose of the IMCRE is to meaningfully and constructively engage with researchers by discouraging unethical research approaches without derogating from the foundational legal principles such as self-determination, free, prior, informed consent (FPIC), equity, reciprocity, non-discrimination, right to privacy, transparency, accountability, mutual cooperation and benefit sharing and collective rights of community. The objective is to decolonise and decentralise research and encourage traditional knowledge, belief systems and community participation,” informed the IMCLS.

The IMCLS Research Ethics Review Board (RERB) has been constituted to oversee its implementation.

The author is a legal researcher and member of the IMCLS.