Gadkari reviews progress of Frontier Highway in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday reviewed the progress of the ambitious Frontier Highway project in Arunachal Pradesh.

Gadkari, the union minister for road transport and highways, took stock of the project’s progress in New Delhi along with minister for earth sciences Kiren Rijiju and MoS for road transport and highways Gen. V.K Singh.

“Reviewed the progress of Frontier Highway Project with Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju Ji, Union MoS General Shri @Gen_VKSingh Ji and MP Shri @TapirGao Ji in New Delhi today,” Gadkari posted on X.

“It is a flagship project poised to have a profound impact on the socio-economic landscape of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast region,” the minister said in another social media post.

Sharing the information, Rijiju posted on X, “Had meeting with Hon Union Minister @nitin_gadkari Ji to review the progress of major roads in Arunachal Pradesh including the historic Frontier Highway. Senior officers of MoRTH, BRO and NHIDCL attended the meeting.”

The Arunachal Frontier Highway (AFH), officially notified as the National Highway NH-913 and also called Bomdila-Vijaynagar Highway (BVH), will start from Bomdila and pass through Nafra, Huri, and Monigong, which is closer to the LAC. The road will end in Vijaynagar, near the India-Myanmar border.

Some of the important places that will be linked through the road are Tawang, Mago, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Mechuka, Tuting, Dibang Valley, Kibithoo, Changlang, and Dong.

The highway includes an 800km greenfield section and a network of new tunnels and bridges along the India-China border.

The 1,748 km highway would cost Rs.27,000 crore and the total cost including six additional inter-corridors is Rs. 40,000 crore. In some places, the highway will run as close as 20 km from the LAC.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2027, officials said. (PTI)