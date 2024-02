The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Monday presented a souvenir to Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh in appreciation of his unwavering commitment to the safety and security of women and children in the Itanagar region. It also acknowledged Singh’s proactive initiatives, such as “the introduction of the pink women PCR van and the successful apprehension of an alleged perpetrator in a longstanding twin sisters’ murder case.” – APWWS