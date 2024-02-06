MLA lays foundation stone of Anglo-Wancho war memorial

NINU, 5 Feb: Longding-Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnaw laid the foundation stone of the war memorial dedicated to the Anglo-Wancho war of 1875 in Sumjanuk here in Longding district on 2 February.

The laying of the foundation stone was part of the 149th anniversary celebration of the Anglo-Wancho war of 1875, popularly known as the Ninu Massacre in historical records, which concluded on Sunday.

Wangnaw paid floral tributes to the unsung heroes of the war and called upon the Wancho community to remember the glorious history of the Wanchos who fought against the British intrusion into their land.

He said that the Wancho warriors, led by the chief of Ninu village, Khunjing Wangham, and

his brother Wangchin Wangsapa, along with the village chiefs of Nisa, Kaimoi, Kamhua and Longkai “have left an enduring impression among the Wanchos.”

He recalled “the chief of Senua, Sombang Wangham and other Senua men who were imprisoned by the British in 1875 for their great sacrifice for the Wancho people and nation.”

He hailed the heroism of the Wanchos who attacked the British expedition team of 197 men, led by lieutenant Holcombe, assistant commissioner of Sibsagar, and captain Badgley, inflicting 131 casualties with 80 deaths.

“The Wanchos withstood the successive punitive expedition against them in 1875 and 1876,” he added.

The MLA applauded the State Core Committee on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and researcher Nepha Wangsa, “for bringing out the lost history and being instrumental in recognition of the indigenous heroes by the government of India under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Researcher Wangsa and a theatre artist team of Ninu 80 of Arunachal Rang Mahotsav were also felicitated on the occasion.

Chief of Ninu village, Longwang Wangham, along with other village chiefs, Longchan block ZPM Wangcho Wangsa, Longding Anchal Block ZPM Jehai Wangsu, Circle Officer Khamjat Ajang, GHSS Wakka Principal Chanwang Wangsa, GBs, panchayat members of Longchan circle, and family members of the unsung heroes were also present on the occasion.