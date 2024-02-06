Political parties gear up activities in E/Siang

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 5 Feb: After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Lok Sabha poll will be held by April, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition Indian National Congress (INC), and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have started political exercises in view of the election.

Though the ECI is yet to declare the assembly poll in the state, it is expected that both the Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections will be held simultaneously.

Aspirants for tickets are conducting ‘interaction meetings’ with panchayat leaders, public leaders, community organisations and student union functionaries at their levels to gain their support.

East Siang district has three assembly seats – Pasighat West, Pasighat East, and Mebo.

The BJP’s Kaling Moyong represents the Pasighat East seat, while the other two seats are occupied by the INC’s Ninong Ering (Pasighat West) and Lombo Tayeng (Mebo).

All three assembly segments in the district fall under the Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by BJP MP Tapir Gao.

The political parties have disclosed some names, including active politicians and retired officers, as ticket aspirants in the district.

The BJP workers of the district have named Gao, former district BJP president Tamat Gamoh, and party worker Oshong Saroh as MP ticket aspirants for Arunachal East, while some senior leaders are demanding that the BJP high command give an opportunity to former health minister Dr Tangor Tapak.

The INC has proposed former Pasighat MLA and education minister Bosiram Siram as the MP candidate for the Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat.

On the other hand, the names of incumbent MLA Kaling Moyong and retired PWD engineer Tapi Darang of the BJP have been announced for MLA tickets in the Pasighat East seat, while the INC is yet to disclose any name.

Likewise, the names of five aspirants, including former MLA Ralom Borang and East Siang Zilla Parishad chairperson Olen Rome, have been announced for the Mebo seat, while sitting MLA Lombo Tayeng is the lone contender from the INC in the seat.

The AAP has named its state secretary Shoney Pertin as its candidate against the BJP and the INC.

In the Pasighat West seat (Ruksin), the ruling party has three ticket aspirants – Dr Tapak, former MLA Tatung Jamoh, and retired officer Tapi Gao – while sitting MLA Ninong Ering is the lone contender of the INC.