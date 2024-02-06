Semi-decomposed body of unidentified man found

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 5 Feb: A semi-decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from a ‘defunct’ market shed at LC Line here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

A police team, led by OC KL Pertin, reached the spot after receiving information, and found the body lying face down.

“No identity cards of any kind were found on the body. The face is also disfigured because of the decomposed state of the body. Investigation is going on, but we have no lead as of now. The SP and the DSP also visited the spot to take stock of the situation,” Pertin said.

The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem, and the result is still awaited, the OC said.

According to the preliminary observation of medical experts, given the condition the body, the death might have occurred eight to nine days ago.

Reportedly, messages have been sent to all the police stations in neighbouring Assam and other northeastern states for any information and identification of the body.

As per a report, the body seems to be that of a non-APST person, approximately 5’2″ tall, dressed up in blue jeans, a T-shirt and a black jacket. There is a Hindu religious thread on his right hand.

The body is being kept at the district hospital’s morgue here for the next 72 hours.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Roing police station.