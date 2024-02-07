B’desh to promote NE tourism

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 6 Feb: A six-member delegation from Bangladesh recently visited Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on a familiarisation (fam) tour, with the aim of promoting tourism in the Northeast region.

The tour concluded in Guwahati on Monday.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Ruhul Amin, who led the team, said that “Bangladesh will soon start promoting tourism in Northeast India in Bangladesh.

“A tourism conclave, along with a business-to-business meeting, will be organised in Guwahati, followed by a fam tour to Bangladesh,” he added.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association’s Bangladesh chapter general secretary Taufiq Rahman said, “The fam tour to Bomdila, Dirang, Sangti, Mandala and Bhalukpong in Arunachal, and Kaziranga, Tezpur and Guwahati in Assam was very insightful and memorable.”

In Bomdila (W/Kameng), All Arunachal Pradesh Transport Federation (West Zone) in-charge Barun Khaduju, and Aka Hrusso Cultural Society president Miali Sidisow spoke on the tourism potential of the region at a function, which was attended by, among others, Northeast India Tourism Confederation vice president Tsering Wange, executive member Elina Satpathy (from Manipur), and Kuntal Roy (from Assam).

Union Tourism Ministry Assistant Director General BB Mukherjee, and Assistant Director VS Kumaran also attended the function.