Awareness prog on pest management

DEOMALI, 7 Feb: Tirap KVK and New Delhi based ICAR- National Research Centre for Integrated Pest Management (ICAR-NRCIPM) jointly organized an awareness programme on “Importance of integrated pest management in agriculture” at KVK premises here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, ICAR-NRCIPM principal scientist Dr. Mukesh Sehgal spoke on different aspects of integrated pest management for sustainable agriculture.

He also shared the activities carried out by NRCIMP in India including NE region.

Furthermore, Sehgal suggested applying neem based insecticides instead of chemical based insecticides as “it controls wide range of insects in agriculture field.”

SMS (plant protection) Pura Hano suggested use of a biopesticide- Tricoderma in each crop during field preparation saying that “it helps for bioremediation of soil; by which maximum soil-borne diseases can be control easily.” Hano stated that it also promotes better seed germination and vitality, root growth, increases photosynthesis and improves yield.

SMS (horticulture) Dr. Abhimanyu Chaturvedi briefed about the basics of integrated pest management.

Seasonal seeds of vegetables, biopesticides were distributed to all fifty participants in the programme.