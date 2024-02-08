DEO asks election officials to shoulder responsibilities

BOMDILA, 7 Feb: To ensure smooth conduct of upcoming elections in West Kameng, the district election officer (DEO) Akriti Sagar called a coordination meeting with all the ROs, AROs and nodal officers (NOs) of the district here on Wednesday.

Chairing the meeting, Sagar directed all the participants to go through the rule books, guidelines, and YouTube videos regarding their responsibilities.

“All the ROs should conduct a coordination meeting with their respective sector officers and the police department to ensure that the team has visited all the polling stations and that vulnerable mapping is done properly,” she added.

Sagar also shed light on the duties and guidelines concerning the rate chart, communication plan, modal code of conduct, reporting cell, disaster management plan, change of polling station and its name, meetings with political parties and others.

SP Sudhansu Dhama shared valuable insights on the election process and expressed his concern over the arms holders who do not deposit their arms during the elections.

He urged all the ADC and outpost administrative officers to strictly monitor the arms license holders and ensure that no licensed arms remain undeposited before the election (DIPRO).