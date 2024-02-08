Inter-state coordination meet held for peaceful conduct of elections in border districts

TEZU, 7 Feb: Arunachal-Assam inter-state joint coordination meeting was conducted here in the district secretariat conference hall of Lohit district on Wednesday for peaceful conduct of upcoming elections in border districts.

ROs, DEOs, SPs under Arunachal East parliamentary constituency and from 12 Jorhat HPC, 13 Dibrugarh PC & 14 Lakhimpur HPC of Assam, Lohit DC-cum-RO 2-AEPC Shashvat Saurabh, Tinsukia DEO Swapneel Paul, among others, were present in the meeting.

Addressing the DEOs and SPs from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Saurabh highlighted the various aspects of inter-state coordination among border districts especially, related to the preparation for upcoming elections. He solicited the cooperation and effective coordination from the Assam counterparts, sharing borders with districts under Arunachal East parliamentary constituency towards conducting

the election in a peaceful, free and fair manner.

During the meeting, various issues related to law and order, illegal movement of liquor/drugs/cash, joint action and patrolling were discussed.

All the DEOs and SPs present in the meeting, resolved for an effective coordination across all levels between Arunachal and Assam on various issues related to elections. (DIPRO)