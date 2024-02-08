‘Chhoskhorong Kho’ adjudged ‘best documentary’ in regional category during IWC

[ Bengia Ajum ]

SHILLONG, 7 Feb: A documentary film titled “Chhoskhorong Kho” (A Saviour of Aquatic Life) made by the Genesis 4 production team in collaboration with Garung Thuk, (Shergaon-based NGO), has been adjudged the best documentary among 38 entries in North East region (regional category) during the International Water Conclave (IWC) held here on Wednesday. The competition was organized by the department of water resources, government of Meghalaya in collaboration with the department of mass media, St Anthony’s College.

The documentary film has been produced by The Habitat Trust and The Green Hub.

The members of Genesis, Tallo Anthony, Khandu Thungon and Nima Gaychen worked on it in collaboration with Garung Thuk. The documentary was also screened on the occasion. A trophy, certificate and a cash prize were received by members of Genesis.

The IWC is being organized to initiate discourses and practices of sustainable water conservation especially, in hilly terrain.