RGU celebrates 41st foundation day

RONO HILLS, 7 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) celebrated its 41st foundation day in a befitting manner by organizing various activities here on Sunday.

The celebration began with a floral tribute to the Wall of Heroes. Thereafter, the dignitaries took part in a comprehensive review of the stalls featuring books, agriculture stalls, painting, skill hub and handicrafts which were put up by the students and faculty members of RGU and invitees.

Speaking on the occasion, minister for education Taba Tedir reflected on the commendable evolution of

Rajiv Gandhi University, acknowledging the resilience of its stakeholders in overcoming initial challenges. He particularly lauded the university’s outstanding performance during the challenging times of the Corona pandemic, where it emerged as premier institution among all universities in tackling the pandemic.

“Rajiv Gandhi University’s leadership position among all universities in the state is a testament to its unwavering dedication to academic excellence, research innovation, and inclusive education,” Tedir said. He urged the students, faculty members, and administrators to synergize their efforts and collectively realize the university’s vision and mission.

Tedir commended the contribution made by RGU vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha to the growth of the university.

Also present on the occasion was Sensei Raj, founder and CEO of World Economic Summit Restore Global 360, who delivered a thought-provoking lecture on the crucial intersection of environmental sustainability.

Raj underscored the paramount importance of environmental sustainability in the contemporary global context. Against the backdrop of burgeoning global challenges, he articulated how leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) could significantly bolster the sustainability of Indian brands amidst a myriad of international brands which has literally engulfed most Indian brands.

Prof. Kushwaha expressed heartfelt gratitude to the education minister for his unwavering support, which he said, was instrumental in helping the university achieve its goals.

He also presented a comprehensive report card of the university’s progress, highlighting key achievements and milestones attained over the years.

In addition to showcasing past accomplishments, Prof. Kushwaha shared exciting plans for the future. He announced the forthcoming construction of additional hostels to address the growing accommodation needs of students, demonstrating the university’s proactive approach to enhancing student welfare and fostering a conducive learning environment.

Foundation day celebration organizing committee chairperson prof. Sarit Choudhury and RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam also spoke.

The university’s faculty members, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students of the university attended the function which was held in the convention hall of the university.

In the run up to the grand celebrations on 4th February, a colorful cultural extravaganza, including group dance by RGU Employees Association, fusion dance by the students of the university, was also organized.

As part of the celebration, documentary films “I am property” by Karry Padu and “The Songs We Sing, The Drums We Beat” by Dr. Kombong Darang were also screened.