21st RGU Uni-Fest gets underway

University a vital contributor to state’s growth: CM

RONO HILLS, 7 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday acknowledged Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) immense contribution to the state’s growth, saying that many alumni of the university are serving the state in various capacities in various fields.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 21st Uni-Fest of the university here, Khandu said that the university since its inception has been a ‘vital’ contributor to the state’s growth through various research and academic collaborations.

“I salute and thank the alumni of the RGU for their contributions and that is why I have a special concern for the university,” he said.

“Though the state government does not have a direct role in the working of the RGU as it is an autonomous body, yet I have always done my best to handhold the university and support its infrastructure growth, as it is our own students who study and grow here, and later become part of the state’s work force in many capacities,” Khandu said.

He said that youth have a major role to play in the state’s growth as they are the future leaders, policy makers and work force.

The Chief Minister said that the education sector needs a major push and re-structuring and that his government is taking up many pragmatic and decisive steps.

Highlighting the state government’s various initiatives for the university like, construction of a rostrum and viewing galleries, a student activity centre, widening and carpeting of the road leading to campus and the soon-to-be commissioned water supply project, he said that “the government will always stand by the RGU.”

Responding to a four-point demand placed by RGU Students’ Union president Tagru Bai for institution of a gold medal in the history department in honour of former chief minister Dorjee Khandu, construction of a pedestrian pathway and cycling track, construction of a two-storey university central canteen as well as pathway illumination, the Chief Minister assured to fulfil the demands at the earliest.

RGU vice-chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha thanked the state government led by Khandu for supporting the cause of the university.

The university’s registrar Dr. N.T Rikam, dean of student’s welfare prof. Hui Tag and RGU Students’ Union president Tagru Bai also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various facets of the celebrations.

The programme was also attended among others, by MLAs Tana Hali Tara, Jikke Tako, Gokar Basar and AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali.