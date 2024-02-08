Governor felicitates NCC cadets who participated in R-Day parade

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: Governor K.T Parnaik felicitated the NCC cadets from the state, who had participated in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi last month.

Senior under officer Dibanlu Bellai and under officer Rehilu Diu of 22 APBn NCC Pasighat and under officers Nangram Yanyong and Tago Yaya of 1 APBn NCC Naharlagun were felicitated along with associate NCC officer Lt. Palvinder Singh, by the Governor and his wife Anagha Parnaik at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The Governor congratulated the NCC cadets and said that the state is proud of them. He said that their selection and participation in the prestigious parade reflects their hard work, commitment and fervent spirit.

Parnaik advised the cadets to share their experience of the Republic Day parade so that it inspires many more students to join NCC and imbibe disciplined lifestyle and physical fitness.

“They must share a small presentation, once they go back to their educational institution,” he said and asked the NCC officers to help organize the same.

The Governor also congratulated the mothers of the cadets, who attended the function. He said that it is their motivation and encouragement that their daughters could excel in their co-curricular activity.

The Governor complimented the NCC officers for their contribution in the participation of the cadets from the state in the RD parade.

Stating that NCC is the largest resource for feeding the Indian armed forces, he exhorted the officers to groom and motivate the cadets of the state to join the Indian armed forces.

1 APBn NCC Naharlagun commanding officer Col. Roshan Verma briefed the Governor about the participation of cadets from Arunachal in the Republic Day parade.

NCC Gp HQ Tezpur group commander Brig S.S Gill, 22 APBn NCC Pasighat officiating commanding officer Lt. Col. Vijay Singh Tanwar and youth welfare officer, department of education Sokun Singh, mothers of all the four cadets Yewetsi Belai, Segle Diu, Nangram Padap and Tago Yalar were present on the occasion amongst other. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)