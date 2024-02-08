Union raises concern over illegal arms and fake arms license in state

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: The All Kurung Kumey District Students Union (AKKDSU) has on Wednesday raised serious concerns over growing cases of illegal arms holding and issuing of fake arms licensing certificates in the state.

AKKDSU general secretary Bapu Bengia said, “As the 2024 elections are nearing, this is the peak time for the administration and the police department to look into illegal arms and issuing of fake arms licenses in the state.”

He also recalled the 2019 election when the district was in a chaotic situation because of the huge involvement of arms.

Highlighting the need for conducting a peaceful election, AKKDSU president Tarh Demi stated that he will also write a separate letter to the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police of the district for the imposition of section 144 during the election. “We don’t want the repeat of 2019 elections in our district this time,” the union stated.

A total of 129 persons from districts of Kurung Kumey and Papum Pare are reportedly possessing fake arms licenses. Also, 61 illegal rifles have been seized by police in Sangram, 31 in Nyapin with 28 in Koloriang, all under Kurung Kumey district. Moreover, six cases of fake arm licenses were reported in Kimin PS, 1 in Banderdewa PS and 2 in Itanagar PS.