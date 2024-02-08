Retired ASP Taijong no more

CHANGLANG, 7 Feb: Jongong Taijong, retired additional superintendent of police, has died on 7 February at his residence in Jairampur, Changlang district. He was 76.

Hailing from Changlang district, Taijong was the first police officer from the Tangsa tribe.

“Throughout his illustrious career, he exemplified

the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and commitment to duty. As additional superintendent of police, Taijong played a pivotal role in maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety and security of our region. His leadership and foresight were instrumental in combating crime and upholding justice, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the public alike,” stated a condolence message.

Late Taijong is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.