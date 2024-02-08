One day research seminar organized

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: The department of environment, forest & climate change organised a one-day research seminar here in the office of the PCCF on Wednesday.

Chaired by PCCF (HoFF)-cum-chief wildlife warden N.Tam, the focal point of the seminar was on the comprehensive review of all the ongoing research projects initiated by different organizations in various sites in Arunachal Pradesh, to share their results/findings and plans about flora and fauna, ecology, ecosystems within and outside protected areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

The seminar also enabled the sharing of research results that will help in formulating policy and practice for conservation for the government forging collaboration among researchers and identifying research priorities for future focus.

The research seminar brought together leading researchers, research scholars, and organizations from across the country working in Arunachal Pradesh to share their research findings and also shared research priorities for future focus. The seminar featured presentations from 14 different organisations and researchers where they shed light on their research findings working on different subjects in Arunachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, discussions delved into the need for innovative approaches for the conservation of the endangered Bengal Florican and Amur falcon where the chief wildlife warden addressed the need for researching the two critically endangered birds of the region.

The event underscored the critical role of researchers in conservation efforts and ensuring a sustainable future for all.

The seminar was attended by representatives from 14 different organisations including institutions and researchers from across the country namely the Wildlife Institute of India, Zoological Survey of India, Botanical Survey of India, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment, Rajiv Gandhi University, NERIST, Nature Conservation Foundation and Indian Institute of Science to name a few besides senior officers of the department of environment, forest & climate change.