APWWS seeks special leave for working women on women’s day

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has appealed to the state chief secretary to grant special leave for the working women of the state on the occasion of the International Women’s Day which falls on 8 March.

APWWS president K.N Maling in a representation to the CS on Wednesday also urged him not to engage women in government works

like examination duty on International Women’s Day. “I believe that by doing so, we can play an important role in empowering women by actively engaging them in commemorating women’s day, thereby acknowledging and honouring their invaluable contributions to our society,” Maling said in the representation.