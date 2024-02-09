DCs agree to share arms licence verification data

ZIRO, 8 Feb: The deputy commissioners of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri districts have agreed to share the arms licence verification data with one another, especially in cases in which “the licence was issued in one district and the licence holder is residing in another district.”

The agreement was reached during a zonal-level coordination meeting involving the five districts, held at the district secretariat here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday, in view of the upcoming polls.

It was also decided that the data of the gun licences issued in one district and deposited in another district would also be shared among the districts to ensure complete deposition of arms during the election period.

Earlier, the meeting discussed the issues of arms licence, critical inter-district route, integrated control room and coordination among the district administrations during the poll period.

The SPs of the five districts also agreed to set up integrated check posts at the main entry routes of the Subansiri belt to ensure that no illegal movement of arms, liquor, drug and cash takes place during the poll period.

An integrated control room for all five districts will be set up at the district secretariat here.

The DCs and the SPs also agreed to share information and enhance coordination among one another to ensure free and fair elections in their respective districts. (DIPRO)