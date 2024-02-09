Techno-cultural prog underway

AGARTALA, 8 Feb: The annual techno-cultural programme of the ICFAI University in Tripura is scheduled to be held from 21 February.

It is a three-day event. The techno-cultural programme features creative extracurricular activities and eye-soothing cultural programmes consisting of solo songs, group songs, duet songs, solo dance, group dance, yoga, battle of bands, face painting, nail art, mehendi art, rangoli-making, hair make-up, T-shirt designing, tattoo designing, collage-making, videography and ‘battle of band’.

The festival is a student-oriented one, wherein students from various schools, colleges and universities will be participating in various skills, creative, cultural and technological competitions.

The event is one of the largest techno cultural fests of Northeast India among educational institutions over the years.

On 23 February, Bollywood playback singer Arjuna Kanungo will be performing, and the next day, Progressive Brothers will be performing after the fashion show.