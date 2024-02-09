Centre’s focus on promoting NE region has boosted trade: Prez

Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav

NEW DELHI, 8 Feb: President Droupadi Murmu said that the central government’s focus on promoting the Northeast region through railway connectivity has given a boost to trade and commerce “and brought about exposure to the region.”

She was speaking during Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav – a four-day extravaganza showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the NE states which she inaugurated at Amrit Udyan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

The event is a part of the Udyan Utsav-2024, organised by the DoNER ministry, in collaboration with the culture ministry of culture.

Textiles, handloom, handicrafts, art, craft and varied cuisines of the eight NE states are on display at the event.

Murmu in her inaugural address termed the he NE states “ashtalakshmi,” (goddess of prosperity) and praised the rich cultural diversity on display during the event.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also present on the occasion, highlighted “the induction of more than 1,000 personnel from Northeast into Delhi Police,” terming it “a commitment of the central government towards the safety and security of the Northeastern people.”

He added that “the regular visits by central ministers to the NE states help them in taking stock of the actual development in the region.”

Lauding the initiative of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “Such an event provides a platform in promoting cultural exchange amongst the different states of India and helps in bringing the Northeast to the forefront.”

The president, during her visit to the stalls, interacted with the artisans, and was briefed on the unique craftsmanship on display. (ICR DIPRO)