Awareness prog on road safety

PALIN, 9 Feb: The Kra Daadi police, in collaboration with the district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), organised an ‘awareness campaign-cum-essay writing competition’, themed ‘Be a road safety hero’, for students at Club 201 Public Library at BHGHSS here on Friday, as part of the National Road Safety Week.

“Hundreds of students, besides district transportation officials, members of the Palin Bazaar and Youth Association, APLS members, and police personnel took out a march to mark the event, carrying placards to raise awareness on road safety regulations and practices,” according to a release.

The winners of the essay writing competitions in senior and junior categories were awarded certificates and cash prizes, it said, adding that a “road safety pledge was administered by the district transportation officials.”

Addressing the participants, DSP Tilling Tapin reminded two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and refrain from overspeeding, and advised four-wheeler drivers to wear seat belts while driving.

Palin Police Station SI S Jamoh spoke about the statutes under the MV Act and apprised the participants of ways to minimise road accidents.

The district APLS general secretary also spoke, the release said.

In East Siang, the District Road Safety Committee has been organising awareness programmes on road safety since 15 January.

On Friday, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kr Jha, DTO (MV) M Loyi, EE (Highway) Okep Dai, AAPPTF president Tabiram Moyong and many prominent personalities conducted a campaign at the 2-Mile Tata Sumo station and apprised the public of road safety measures.

In Papum Pare, officials of the district transport office and the traffic police sensitised the people to road safety measures at the Yupia-Ziro-Doimukh Tinali area on Friday.

District Transport Officer Yumlam Yajum Lombi stressed on the importance of adhering to the Motor Vehicle Act and traffic regulations for the safety and security of drivers, riders, and passengers.

She also distributed helmets to two-wheeler drivers whose documents were found to be correct.

The day was observed also in Longding and others districts. (With inputs from DIPROs)