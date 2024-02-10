Over 1,800 benefit from SAD camp

BORUM, 9 Feb: Over 1,800 beneficiaries from Borum and adjoining areas availed of services provided by 20 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp held here on Friday.

ICR DC Talo Potom also attended the programme and interacted with the people. The DC handed over food baskets to the beneficiaries.

During the camp, a road safety awareness programme was also organised as part of the ongoing Road Safety Awareness Month by the district transport office, in collaboration with the ICR administration. (DIPRO)