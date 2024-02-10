RGU’s 21st Unifest concludes

RONO HILLS, 9 Feb: The 21st Unifest of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) concluded with the presentation of a spectacular dance performance by the university’s students here on Friday.

During the three-day festival, RGU students, representing four houses – Hornbill, Mithun, Hollong and Orchid – participated in various sports and games activities, ranging from marathons to athletic competitions, including badminton, shot put, volleyball, javelin, tug of war, etc.

In a thrilling display of sportsmanship and teamwork, Mithun House emerged victorious, clinching the prestigious champion’s trophy with exemplary performances across multiple disciplines.

Hornbill House, displaying remarkable talent, became first runner-up. Additionally, Hornbill House was adjudged the ‘best discipline house and hut’ in recognition of its members’ outstanding adherence to sportsmanship and decorum throughout the Unifest.

Addressing the valedictory function, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that “the NAAC peer team is visiting the university during the end of this month,” and exhorted all stakeholders of the university to “gear up for successful visit of the per team.”

Registrar Dr NT Rikam reiterated the importance of the NAAC team’s visit to the university, and commended the RGU Students’ Union (RGUSU) “for successfully organising the university festival.”

Students’ Welfare Dean Prof Hui Tag also spoke.

Among others, Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, AAPSU education secretary Lobsang Tsering, former ASUD president Taba Doni, and RGUSU president Tagru Bai were present.