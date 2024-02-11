Nlg police conduct road safety awareness prog

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Feb: In an effort to promote road safety and to foster a culture of responsible driving, the Naharlagun police conducted a series of events as part of the Road Safety Month, themed ‘Sadak suraksha, jeevan raksha’.

“The centerpiece of this campaign was a two-wheeler rally that traversed the route from the Dree ground area to the SP office, Naharlagun, Nirjuli. Members of prominent biking clubs, including the Arunachal Bullet Club, the Royal Arunachal Rider Bullet Club, the Gliding Piranhas Bullet Club, the Dawnlit Devils Bullet Club, and the Tani Riders, along with police personnel enthusiastically participated in the programme,” the release stated.

The SP Mihin Gambo himself was at the forefront in emphasising the importance of adhering to safety measures such as wearing helmets and seat belts. Delivering insightful lectures on traffic education, he underscored the need for collective responsibility in raising awareness about traffic rules to curb the alarming rise in road accidents.

Addressing the participants, Gambo urged them to “become ambassadors of road safety, actively engaging in the dissemination of crucial information to the broader community,” and added that “reducing road accidents requires a concerted effort and a change in mindset towards responsible road behaviour.”

“In a proactive move to involve the younger generation, the Naharlagun police also organised an essay competition at VKV Nirjuli. The event was aimed to instill awareness of road safety among students, fostering a sense of responsibility from an early age,” the release said.

“As the Road Safety Month unfolds, the Naharlagun police remain committed to creating a safer road environment through sustained efforts, educational initiatives, and community engagement,” the SP said.