ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) general secretary (organisation) Marli Kamki has resigned from his position and primary membership of the party.

In a letter addressed to the PPA Central Working Committee chairman, Kamki expressed gratitude to the party and outlined his decision to step down.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership and all responsibilities in the People’s Party of Arunachal with immediate effect,” he stated in the letter.