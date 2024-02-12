Lowangdong inaugurates WTP

PULLONG, 11 Feb: Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong on Sunday inaugurated a water treatment plant (WTP) in Pullong village in Tirap district.

The WTP has a capacity to treat around 55,000 litres of water per day. It will provide drinking water to 156 households in Pullong village, which has a total population of 561.

The project was constructed under the JJM at an estimated cost of Rs 4.91 crore.

Lowangdong commended the Khonsa PHE&WS division for the “successful and timely completion of the project.”

PHE&WS EE Bharat Sonam highlighted the project details.

DC (i/c) Tana Bapu, Borduria CO Yowa Anya, Kapu ZPM Wiram Matey, Nocte Women’s Association

chairperson Chasoam Wangchadong, PHED officials, PRI members, GBs, chiefs, and villagers of Pullong were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)