Road safety awareness march organised

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: Over 300 students from various schools and colleges, besides officials from the transport department and the traffic police marched from Akashdeep market to the tennis court here on Saturday to raise awareness among the people about traffic rules.

State Road Safety Officer Parul Gaur Mittal appealed to the citizens to strictly follow the traffic rules for their own safety and for the safety of co-travellers. She advised drivers to not make phone calls or use mobile phones while driving.

Traffic SP Sachin Singhal asked the students to spread the message of road safety everywhere they go, while Transport Director Kanto Dangen said that “even one person not following traffic rules makes the roads unsafe for others.”

The State Road Safety Lead Agency, in collaboration with the traffic police, organised the awareness march as part of the National Road Safety Month.

The Road Safety Month is being observed across the state by organising various activities, like awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, enforcing motor vehicle rules on roads, and conducting eye examinations for drivers. (DIPR)