Queen United beat KV FC 2-0 in Khelo India Women’s Football League opener

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Feb: Queen United FC beat KV FC 2-0 in the opening match of the Khelo India Women’s (U-15) Football League 2023-’24, which began at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday.

Three matches were played on the day.

The second match was played between Naharlagun FC and Preety Warrior, in which the former defeated the latter 3-1. In the last match of the day, Nirjuli FC registered a 5-1 triumph over Ganga FC.

Arunachal Pradesh Football Association administrative officer Orin Lego and Women Football Committee secretary Tarh Sumpi Ramching attended the opening ceremony.