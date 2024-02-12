JLGSC beat BCC by six wickets

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: In a thoroughly professional final match, Juli Lanka Goloso Sporting Club (JLGSC) beat Baliso Cricket Club (BCC) by six wickets to win the first edition of the Dissing-Passo T20 Premier League cricket tournament.

JLGSC’s middle order batsmen smashed a target of 89 runs in just 10 overs to clinch the trophy.

When John Kino and Sanjay Golo of BCC were batting, the team seemed to be going to set a huge total on the board. But after the dismissal of the duo, BCC collapsed in 18.2 overs, for a total of 89 runs.

The champion team walked away with a trophy and a cash amount of Rs 50,000, and the runner-up with a trophy and Rs 25,000 cash prize.

Juna Tabo and Bali Dako were adjudged the man of the series and the man of the match, respectively, while Chota Bhai Tachang of JLGSC was the highest wicket taker.

Attending the final match of the league, which was themed ‘Say yes to sports, no to drugs’, Pakke Tiger Reserve DFO Satya Prakash Singh advised the players to “play sports, rather than inclining towards drugs and other unwanted substances.”

“Drugs are spreading rapidly across the country, and if the youths indulge in consuming drugs, it would diminish the nation,” said Singh, and urged parents to encourage their children to participate in sports.

Seijosa (Pakke-Kessang)-based Wildlife Trust of India programme head Dr Pranjit Basumatary exhorted the youths to “shun the use of drugs for healthy life.”

The DFO, along with Basumatary and Dissing-Passo public leader Sara Kino, gave assurance that they would provide support for the next year’s tournament.