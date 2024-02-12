Badminton tourney organised

HARI, 11 Feb: An ‘inter-Hari village’ badminton tournament was organised at the Megyan field here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday, in the run-up to the maiden foundation day of the Hari Youth Organization (HYO), to be held on 15 February.

Hari village is famed not only for producing many top-notch bureaucrats, such as retired principal secretary Hage Khoda, former chief election commissioner Hage Kojin, retired IAS officers HK Shalla and Hage Batt, and several technocrats; it is equally famed for producing several prominent sportsmen who represented the state in national-level competitions, particularly in football.

In the veteran men’s doubles category, Dr Hage Tadi and Hage Hanya were the winners, while Gyati Kacho and Tasso Tana were the runners-up. In the youth doubles category, Hage Takang and Gyati Tatang were the winners, while Hage Duyu and Gyati Apa were the runners-up.

Giving away the prizes to the winners, Gyati Tajang, president of Hao Lanker, the apex body of Hari village, congratulated the winners and urged them to “upkeep the habit of badminton, which is a whole body exercise.”

“During my youthful days, I was also an avid badminton player, and my nemesis was late Taro Chatung, former senior journalist,” said Tajang.

Earlier, HYO president Gyati Obing urged the participants to “maintain the spirit of sportsmanship,” and thanked the 12 veteran category participants “who took out time from their busy schedules to participate, inspire and boost the morale of the young players.” (DIPRO)