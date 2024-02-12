Arunachal’s cultural presentation concludes on high note

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: Arunachal’s cultural presentation during the Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi concluded on a high note with the air echoing with Chorun Mugli’s rendition of ‘Jajin Ja’.

It followed an encore of ‘The Arunachal Tale’, a curated dance performance depicting traditional dance forms of the state.

Earlier on day three, an ‘Arunachal folk concert’ was performed by Dobom Doji Collective, who enthralled the audience with their performance.

In the evening, an All North Eastern Textile Fashion Show of designer Shrine Nima, under the mentorship of designer Yana Ngoba Chakpu of ‘Yana In Style’, showcased handpicked weavers’ collections of different tribes of Arunachal, and Khangam beads jewellery of the Wancho tribe. (DIPRO)