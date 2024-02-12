4 drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

BANDERDEWA, 11 Feb: The Banderdewa police on Saturday arrested four drug peddlers, identified as Md Ali Akbar (32), Md Jakaria Alom (24), Md Hibjul Rahman (24), and Md Bahar Uddin (20) – all residents of different parts of Assam.

Upon receiving credible information regarding drug peddlers transporting a significant quantity of contraband substance from Assam to sell in the Itanagar Capital Region, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo constituted a team, comprising Inspector Kipa Hamak, Banderdewa Police Station (PS) OC K Tada, Head Constable SK Tiwari, and Constables T Sala, A Rajbhar and T Bomdom, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Paul Jerang.

The team set up a check point in Doli-Kota area, and intercepted the suspects’ vehicle during checking.

“Subsequently, the vehicle was transported to Banderdewa PS for further investigation. A meticulous search of the vehicle uncovered three soap cases containing a pink-coloured powder, suspected to be heroin, weighing approximately 37.78 grams,” the police informed in a release.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Banderdewa PS in this regard, the release stated.