KVK organises advisory meeting

PAMPOLI, 12 Feb: The East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised an ‘advisory committee meeting’ at the KVK campus here on Monday, in the presence of the Seppa ADC, the Medicinal Plant Board chairman, heads of line departments, and progressive farmers.

The meeting began with Guwahati (Assam)-based ATARI Director Dr Rajesh Kumar addressing the participants through videoconference.

KVK Head Dr MC Debnath presented the annual report of the KVK and its action plan.

“All the heads of the line departments interacted during the presentation and provided suggestions,” the KVK informed in a release.