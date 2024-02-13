KVK organises interaction with farmers

KANUBARI, 12 Feb: The agriculture engineering department of the Nirjuli (ICR)-based North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), in collaboration with the Longding KVK, organised and interaction programme with farmers here in Longding district on Monday.

NERIST Agriculture Engineering Head Dr KN Dewangan interacted with the farmers with regard to the problems faced during the course of production and post-production of crops to increase their efficiency and reduce drudgery to make their ventures economically viable, the KVK informed in a release.

“Sharing his experience and prospects, A Kirankumar Singh of the KVK highlighted the importance of millet as an important food crop, and the difficulties faced by the farmers during the process of making it a ready-to-eat product,” the release said, adding that Singh also highlighted that “if the millet threshing machine is provided to the farmers, it’s not a hard task to motivate the farmers to revive the cultivation of millets in the lower belt of Longding district as, due to the cumbersome process of millet threshing, the cultivation of the crop has been dropped by the farmers of the lower belt of Longding district.”

JPO Surya Chhetry demonstrated how to use tools and implements that the NERIST has developed, it added.

KVK Head Dr Utpal Kumar Bhattacharyya also spoke.